Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

Here are the top developments

1. The number of patients in Delhi hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300, CM said.

2. 9900 corona beds are free, the CM said.

3. The Delhi government has directed district magistrates to start COVID-19 survey outside containment zones

4. The door-to-door survey in containment zones in Delhi containment zones will be completed on July 6.

5. The survey outside containment zones will seek to identify people having influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and the high risk individuals having co-morbidities.

6. Hundreds of teams have been formed to carry out the survey. The teams are armed with a mobile application — SS Corona — which will send real-time details to a dedicated web portal set up by the government. Apart from basic details like name, age, address and contact number, the teams are feeding the mobile application with information such as every individual’s travel history, whether or not they use the Centre’s Aarogya Setu app and if they have symptoms of influenza.

7. Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004.

8. With a drop in average fresh cases reported per day in Delhi over the past one week, experts on Saturday claimed that the city may go past its COVID-19 peak in early August.

9. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the recovery rate in the city had crossed 70 per cent.

10. The number of containment zones in the city on Saturday stood at 448.