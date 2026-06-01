More rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall predicted for Uttarakhand by IMD

According to the weather department data till 5:30 pm, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and a minimum of 20.2 degrees Celsius.

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another spell of rain, thunderstorms and snowfall in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand for Tuesday, June 2. Earlier on Monday, rain lashed parts of the state, and temperatures stayed below normal.

According to the weather department data till 5:30 pm, Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, and a minimum of 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Pantnagar recorded a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar 17 degrees Celsius, and New Tehri 22.9 degrees Celsius.

While Nainital received 30.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5:30 pm, Bhimtal recorded 26 mm of rainfall, Mukteshwar 8 mm, Kaladhungi 12 mm, Mussoorie recorded 2.2 mm, and Dehradun received 0.2 mm of rain.

Maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours remained appreciably below normal in the plains and markedly below normal in the hills.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall for the hill districts on Tuesday, as it has predicted snowfall in areas located at altitudes of 4,000 metres and above. Meanwhile, plains districts are expected to experience very light to light rain or thunderstorms at isolated places.

A “watch” warning has been issued for the state, with the weather office alerting that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, moving at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, are likely at isolated locations across Uttarakhand.

However, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across Uttarakhand over the next four to five days, according to the IMD.

In Dehradun, the weather office has forecast a mainly clear to partly cloudy sky, with a possibility of thundercloud development or light rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)