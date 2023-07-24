Home

More Than 100 LPG Cylinders Wash Away Due To Heavy Rains In Gujarat’s Navsari| Watch Video

As the water flow started increasing, more than 100 cylinders were seen being washed away in the flood water.

The LPG godown was flooded and the area where cylinders were stocked was filled with water.

Ahmedabad: Amid heavy rains in the state, a video from the Gujarat floods surfaced on social media and has gone viral. The viral video shows dozens of LPG cylinders being washed away by the floodwaters in Navsari of Gujarat. The development comes after the LPG godown was flooded and the area where cylinders were stocked was filled with water. As the water flow started increasing, more than 100 cylinders were seen being washed away in the flood water.

Watch Video Here:

Latest developed technology for home delivery of LPG cylinders unveiled by Modi govt in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/cSLKbv8PB3 — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) July 22, 2023

Gujarat To Receive More Rainfall

Already reeling under a flood-like situation, Gujarat is expected to receive more rainfall for the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

As per the weather department prediction, heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in many other districts of south Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

Incessant rainfall in several parts of Gujarat resulted in a flood-like situation in affected areas and Junagadh district was worst affected as multiple vehicles were swept away by overflowing rivers.

Building Collapses in Junagadh

Several people feared trapped after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. As soon as information was recieved, a team of officials reached the spot for rescue work.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat leading to a rise in the level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams of Dwarka. The level of water in the Sinhan and Ghee dams overflowed due to incessant rain battering parts of Gujarat’s Dwarka for the last four days.

IMD Issues Alert For More Rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till July 24.

In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and enquired about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to recent heavy rainfall.

Shah spoke to Gujarat’s Chief Minister as the state is battered by heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in its multiple cities. In the Junagadh district of Gujarat, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers.

NDRF To The Rescue of People

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Sunday rescued three people, including a pregnant woman, after they were trapped in Gujarat’s Mocha village due to water logging.

“As per information received from Police Inspector Madhavpur that a pregnant woman is trapped at Mocha village due to water logging, a team of 6th battalion NDRF conducted a rescue operation and safely rescued three persons,” NDRF stated.

In Junagadh, several cattle and vehicles washed away in a heavy water flow as incessant rainfall triggered severe flooding in residential areas.

In the past few days, Gujarat experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rain on Thursday.

