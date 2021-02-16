Coronavirus Latest Updates: At a time when many states are witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases, a total of over 103 residents of a Bengaluru multi-storeyed residential building on Tuesday have tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party recently. Soon after the matter came to limelight, senior officials from the BBMP visited the apartment and discussed the situation with the apartment secretary and staff regarding protocols to be followed by the residents. Also Read - Bengaluru Makes RT-PCR Test Negative Result Mandatory For Passengers Travelling From Kerala

Notably, the first coronavirus case in the apartment was detected on February 10 after a resident who had coronavirus symptoms tested positive. However, the information was relayed to the local BBMP office. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sri Lanka To Vaccinate 225 Parliamentarians From Tuesday

As per updates, the grand party was organized on February 6 by residents of the SNN Raj Lakeview apartment complex which has led to a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the area. As per updates on Tuesday, some 103 residents including drivers, maids and cooks working in the building have tested positive for Covid-19. The party was attended by at least 45 people at the apartment complex. Also Read - Maharashtra to Face Another Lockdown? Rise in COVID-19 Cases Alarming, May Take Harsh Steps, Warns Deputy CM

Located in Bommanahalli zone limits in Bilekahalli, the apartment block has 1,500 residents living in 435 flats.

According to BBMP officials, some 500 odd residents on February 6 had gathered together for an event in the residential complex and a majority of the residents have not displayed any symptoms so far or have been hospitalised.

As per updates, those found positive are youngsters and are now undergoing home quarantine. To prevent it from spreading further, the BBMP has sanitized and disinfected the entire complex. On Sunday, 513 residents were tested, 600 more were tested on Monday and another 300 are to be tested on Tuesday.