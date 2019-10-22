New Delhi: In a crucial decision, the Assam Cabinet has decided that people having more than two children will not be eligible for government jobs. The new rule will come in place from January 1, 2021.

In September 2017, the Assam Assembly had passed the ‘Population and Women Empowerment Policy of Assam’, which laid down a few rules including restricting government jobs only to those with two kids.

A number of provisions of the new policy discourage people from having more than two children. In-service government employees are also expected to follow the two-children norm to serve as ‘role models for the society’. Persons, both male and female, who violate the legal age of marriage will not be eligible for any employment or employment generation schemes of the government.

The government may legislate legal provision to bar people with more than two children to take part in panchayat and municipal Body elections. The government may consider legislating similar legal provision for election/nomination to other statutory bodies and committees, said the policy.

Two-child norm will soon become a yardstick for contesting in polls, proposed the new policy. “The Govt of Assam will take up with the Govt of India that MLAs (elected representatives of the State legislature) adhere to the family planning norms. The two-child norm will be proposed as the yardstick for any contestant to the State Legislature. In case any MLA from the state flouts the family planning norms i.e MLAs having more than two children may be disqualified from his/her membership and be debarred from contesting polls in future,” the policy read.

