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More than 300 tourists left stranded mid-air as technical issue halts Gulmarg Gondola; rescue ops underway

More than 300 tourists left stranded mid-air as technical issue halts Gulmarg Gondola; rescue ops underway

Published date india.com Published: May 25, 2026 5:30 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
More than 300 tourists left stranded mid-air as technical issue halts Gulmarg Gondola; rescue ops underway
Technical issue halts Gulmarg Gondola (ANI image)

Hundreds of tourists were stranded aboard the largest cable car at a Gulmarg resort in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after the cable car system developed technical problems, officials said. Operations of both phases of the Gulmarg cable car service, popularly known as Gondola, were suspended following malfunction, they said.

Officials said hundreds of tourists who were enjoying the ride, were rescued safely from the cabins by personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Restoration work on the cable car system is currently underway, they said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government is “closely monitoring” the situation.

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All cabins are intact and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground, the chief minister said in a post on X.

“The situation is completely under control and there is no cause for panic,” he added.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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