More than 52,000 Indians safely return from conflict-hit West Asia since March 1, MEA confirms flights and assistance ongoing

Over 52,000 Indians have returned home from crisis-hit West Asia since March 1 as tensions escalate in the region. The MEA says evacuation support, helplines, and flights remain active for citizens.

Over 52,000 Indians have returned to India from Gulf and West Asia between March 1-7, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The development comes as tensions between countries and military attacks persist in the West Asia region.

The passenger flight movement started once the air space reopened partially in some West Asian countries. Air space was earlier shut due to security concerns after missile attacks related to conflict in the region.

MEA said flights were initiated after the ministry kept assessing the situation. It added that ensuring the welfare and safety of people in countries impacted by the crisis remains a priority for India.

32K Indians used Indian carriers for travel

Officials told media outlets that over 52,137 Indian nationals have returned from Gulf countries and West Asia region on flights operated by Indian and foreign carriers. Of these, officials added that 32,107 Indians used Indian carriers to fly back to India while remaining passengers travelled through foreign airlines via special and scheduled flights.

Flights, both commercial and non-scheduled were operated after authorities opened the air space partially for limited operations in the region. This led to thousands of Indians who were transiting through or were on short visits to return to their homeland.

Government had also worked with airlines and authorities to arrange travel and increase flight capacity for those who wished to return.

MEA operates helplines, sets up control rooms

MEA announced that it has operationalised a special control room and 24×7 helpline for travellers, Indian workers, students and families in distress. “These measures are part of our robust crisis response mechanism that gets activated during overseas emergencies impacting Indian nationals,” MEA added.

Embassies and Consulates across West Asia have been assisting Indians in the region with advisories. Officials have asked Indians there to stay in contact with the Indian embassy or consulate in their respective countries and follow all notifications by the government.

Situation continues to remain uncertain in West Asia

While thousands have returned to India safely, tensions and attacks continue in West Asia and around its countries. Military build-up and attacks have been reported between Iran and the US, with both sides continuing to trade attacks in the region.

Indians have been asked to stay where they are, adhere to local authorities and follow the travel advisories issued by the government. People who haven’t been able to book commercial flights have been told to reach out to Indian embassies for assistance.

The government has said it will operate more flights in the coming days if need be. Indians who wish to return to India will be facilitated for travel, it added.

