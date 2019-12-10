New Delhi: As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is heading to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after getting passed in Lok Sabha, more than 600 individuals, including writers, artistes, former judges, and officials, on Tuesday came forward to urge the Central government to withdraw the proposed Bill from the Parliament.

Terming the Bill divisive, discriminatory, and unconstitutional, these activists stated that the Bill will bring untold suffering to the people across the country.

Saying that the Constitution of India speaks about the fundamentals of equality, regardless of gender, caste, religion, class, community or language, they said the Bill will damage the basic nature of the Indian Republic.

The prominent activists who signed the petition include Nayantara Sahgal, Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, TM Krishna, Sudhir Patwardhan, Nilima Sheikh among others.

Expressing resentment over the CAB, over 1,000 scientists and scholars on Monday in a petition had urged the Central government to withdraw the proposed Bill.

“We are issuing this statement in our personal capacity as concerned citizens to express our dismay at the reported plans to table the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, in Parliament,” the petition stated.

The scholars who signed the petition include those affiliated to Harvard University, Masachussets University, Indian Institutes of Technology, the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Indian Institute of Science, Delhi University, Chennai Mathematical Institute, International Centre for Theoretical Science, Tata Institute for Fundamental Research, the University of Bonn, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of Oslo.

After a day-long heated debate, the Lok Sabha on Monday night passed the CAB that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

The Cab was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 members supporting it and 80 voting against it. It will be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.