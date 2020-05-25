New Delhi: Confusion and chaos witnessed at national capital’s Indira Gandhi International airport after a large number of flights were cancelled without any prior notification from airlines. According to the reports of news agency ANI, around 80 arrival/departure flights from Delhi’s IGI airport were cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at Terminal 3 of IGIA. Also Read - Air India Cancels This Flight Without Any Prior Notice, Passengers Stranded at Airport

Similar scenes were witnessed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai and Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru in Bengaluru. Passengers of Air India Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight were left stranded at Kempegowda International airport as the airline cancelled the flight at last minute. Also Read - Except West Bengal And Andhra Pradesh, Domestic Flight Operations to Resume Nationwide From Today

”Our flight has been cancelled, without prior notice from the airline. Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled. We don’t know what to do now”, flyers at Bengaluru airport told reporters. Also Read - Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Airports to Resume Domestic Flights on May 26; West Bengal From May 28

Several passengers were also stranded in Chennai as airlines cancelled tickets without any notice. “From March 15, we were stuck here in Tamil Nadu due to the lockdown. We booked three tickets for Mumbai last night but while reaching here, our flight tickets were cancelled and there is no one to answer us at the help desk. We don’t know what to do now,” Viswanathan, a passenger told ANI.

Besides, IndiGo’s flight to Guwahati and Air India’s flight to Bengaluru have also been cancelled. “Airlines should not cancel flights at this time. It is really important for us to get to our destinations”, flyers narrated their plight.

Notably, states (except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal) across the country resumed domestic flight services from today, nearly two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.