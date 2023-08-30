More than 80% of Indians Have Favourable View Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Says Pew Research

Popularity of PM Modi has gone up significantly further suggesting that it is increasing with every passing day as eight-in-ten Indians have a favourable view of him.

A school girl shares a warm embrace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after tying a rakhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The latest survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre shows that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone up significantly further suggesting that it is increasing with every passing day as eight-in-ten Indians have a favourable view of PM Modi. The Pew survey also found out that roughly seven in ten Indians believe that India’s influence in the world has become stronger in recent years.

The survey found that 55 per cent of Indians have a very favourable view of PM Modi who has been leading the country since 2014 while only a fifth of Indians have an unfavorable opinion of PM Modi.

PM Modi is seeking a third term in the general elections that are scheduled next year.

About 68 per cent of Indians believe that India’s influence in recent years has increased globally.

“Those who support the governing parties in the National Democratic Alliance (which includes PM Modi’s party, the BJP) are much more likely to say India’s influence is on the rise,” Pew Research Centre report said.

“Men, too, are more likely than women to believe India is getting stronger on the world stage,” the report added.

The key findings were from the survey of 30,861 people in 24 countries, including India, conducted between 20 February and 22 May, 2023.

