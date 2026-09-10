More trouble for TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, CID arrests his PA Sumit Roy in Land scam after SC’s snub

The West Bengal CID has taken major action in a land-related case. Immediately after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, the state CID has detained Sumit Roy, personal secretary to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee. This action was taken in connection with the alleged illegal purchase and sale of government land in Salboni.
According to officials, the CID team detained Sumit Roy from Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The CID had previously summoned Roy several times for questioning in connection with the Salboni land scam.
It should be noted that on August 6, the Supreme Court had previously stayed Sumit Roy’s arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation. However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and lifted the stay on his arrest. Immediately following this court decision, the CID acted swiftly and took him into custody.
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