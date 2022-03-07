New Delhi: In a good news for democracy, number of women voters have exceeded men electorates in the recently held Assembly elections, said Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Monday. Addressing over 150 delegates from nearly 32 countries during, International Election Visitors Programme 2022 virtually, Chandra said, “In Goa, Uttarakhand and several constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, women voters turnout exceeded than men. The difference was striking in Uttarakhand with women clocking 67.20 per cent turnout as against 62.60 per cent male voters, which is 5 per cent more than men.”Also Read - Poll of Exit Polls Results 2022: BJP to Retain UP, AAP to Sweep Punjab. What Exit Polls Predict For 5 States

The Chief Election Commissioner said Goa witnessed 80.96 per cent turnout among women voters against 78.19 per cent of men voters. In Manipur, 90 per cent women electors cast their votes as against 88 per cent men voters. Out of seven phases in Uttar Pradesh, women voters turnout exceeded men in three phases. Male voters were 51.03 per cent, while female turnout was 62.62 per cent.

"I compliment all women voters on the eve of international women's day. Last year we have five elections and turnouts were good. Assam had 82.4 per cent, Kerala 76.5 per cent, Tamil Nadu had 73 per cent, West Bengal 82 per cent and Puduchery had 83.4 per cent. So even at last year's pandemic time, electors came forward to cast their vote," Chandra said.

Voter turnout in current assembly elections

Chief Election Commissioner said that in the current round of elections, Goa came out with 79.6 per cent voter turnout, Punjab 71.95 per cent, Uttarakhand 65.4 per cent, Manipur 88 per cent and Uttar Pradesh 62-65 per cent till the sixth phase, which is not substantially less than last elections.

48,000 complaints received

He said that during these elections about 48,000 complaints were received which were immediately attended by officials. The total seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, and freebies is around USD 137 million, which is 3.5 times more than the 2017 elections, he added.

183.4 million voters across 690 assembly seats

Chandra pointed out that despite the COVID-19 pandemic posing several logistical challenges in conducting elections, India has yet again conducted elections in five states with 183.4 million electorates across 690 Assembly constituencies, making the electoral system more inclusive, accessible, and participative.

11 million new voters

While highlighting various initiatives taken by the Election Commission for facilitating senior citizens, PwD, and women voters, Chandra appreciated the innovative and localized solutions implemented by field officers to overcome barriers faced by various categories of voters. He mentioned that over 11 million new voters were added for the ongoing elections in the five states.