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  • Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway

Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway

The Varthur police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. The identity of the victim and the reason behind the crime are still unknown.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 29, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway
Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway

A severed human head was found at a cricket ground in Bengaluru’s Kodathi area on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among local residents. The shocking discovery was made by a group of boys who had reached the ground to play cricket. They spotted the severed head lying on the field and immediately informed the Varthur police.

Police teams soon arrived at the spot and began investigation. However, the rest of the victim’s body has not been found so far.

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As part of the probe, officers are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to find out how the head was brought to the ground. Initial findings suggest it may have been dumped from a motorcycle, as suspected two-wheeler tyre marks were found at the scene.

The Varthur police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. The identity of the victim and the reason behind the crime are still unknown.

On August 10, 2025, a woman’s severed head and dismembered body were found packed in several plastic bags along a roadside in Kolala village of Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

Police said passersby first spotted seven plastic bags containing body parts on August 7 and alerted the Koratagere police. During a detailed search of the area the next day, officers recovered seven more bags, including the victim’s severed head. The head helped investigators identify the woman.

The investigation revealed that the accused had transported the body in a car before dumping the plastic bags along the road connecting Chimpuganhalli and Venkatapura villages.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Lakshmidevamma. Police later arrested her son-in-law, local dentist Dr. Ramachandrappa S., along with two others. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to dismembering the body in an attempt to destroy evidence following a family dispute.

(With inputs from IANS)

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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