Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway

The Varthur police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. The identity of the victim and the reason behind the crime are still unknown.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/morning-cricket-turns-horrific-as-boys-discover-severed-human-head-in-bengaluru-playground-probe-underway-8487120/ Copy

Morning cricket turns horrific as boys discover severed human head in Bengaluru playground, probe underway

A severed human head was found at a cricket ground in Bengaluru’s Kodathi area on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among local residents. The shocking discovery was made by a group of boys who had reached the ground to play cricket. They spotted the severed head lying on the field and immediately informed the Varthur police.

Police teams soon arrived at the spot and began investigation. However, the rest of the victim’s body has not been found so far.

As part of the probe, officers are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to find out how the head was brought to the ground. Initial findings suggest it may have been dumped from a motorcycle, as suspected two-wheeler tyre marks were found at the scene.

The Varthur police have registered a case and are investigating all possible angles. The identity of the victim and the reason behind the crime are still unknown.