Prayagraj: A raid was conducted at the residence of former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed here on Wednesday morning.

Heavy police contingent and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were also present.

Ahmed’s lawyer said, “At 7.30 AM, security force arrived at his residence. A team of CBI is also present. The premises have been sealed, no one from outside is being allowed to go in. We don’t have detailed information yet.”

Earlier this year, Bareilly jail authorities had sought Ahmed’s transfer elsewhere citing security issues. District Magistrate Virendra Kumar Singh here requested the state government to shift Ahmed out of Bareilly jail, citing security reasons and “shortage of staff”.

Ahmed had been shifted there only days ago after Lucknow-based businessman Mohit Jaiswal accused the former Samajwadi Party MP of getting him abducted and assaulting him inside the prison.

In his police complaint, Jaiswal alleged that Ahmed’s son Umar and about 15 others forcibly took away his SUV in which he was driven to Deoria from the state capital.

Ahmed, a history-sheeter with at least 70 cases against him, including the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 in Allahabad, was lodged in Deoria district jail after being transferred from Allahabad’s Naini jail. He is now lodged in Bareilly jail.

When the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Ahmed wanted to contest against PM Modi. However, he was forced to withdraw his candidature as the court didn’t grant him parole to go out and campaign.