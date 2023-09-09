Morocco Earthquake: PM Modi Expresses Grief, Says India Ready To Offer All Possible Support

New Delhi: After a devastating earthquake struck Morocco, killing nearly 300 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and said India is ready to offer all possible support to the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time.”

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale hit 56 km W of Oukaïmedene, Morocco late on Friday night, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Morocco’s Interior Ministry informed that at least 296 people have died and more than 150 people have been injured as a result of the earthquake.

The injured have been sent to the hospitals for treatment. Most of the casualties and damage occurred near the epicentre of the quake in provincial areas, it added.

The earthquake took place at 03:41:01 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 18.5 km. The magnitude of the earthquake caused pulses to travel from Sidi Ifni in the south to Rabat in the north and beyond. The epicentre is 72 kilometres west of Marrekesh, a major economic centre.

According to the USGS, its epicentre was Latitude: 31.110°N and Longitude: 8.440°W respectively. Videos and pictures shared on social media showed mountains of rubble and dust clouds as walls gave way to the earthquake’s intensity. In other posts, frightened locals could be seen fleeing into the street and out of nearby buildings in search of safety.

