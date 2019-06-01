Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy for reportedly calling ‘Hyderabad a safe zone for terror’ and termed his statement ‘unfortunate’.

“I’d like to ask him that in last 5 years how many times have NIA, IB and RAW gave in writing that Hyderabad is a safe zone for terror? It is unfortunate the he is saying such things,” he said.

Lashing out, Owaisi added, “An MoS speaking like this! This shows their hatred for Telangana, Hyderabad. Such irresponsible statements don’t suit a minister, but we expect this from him. Wherever they see Muslims, they take them for terrorists. We can’t cure them.”

Claiming that peace has prevailed in Hyderabad since five years, the AIMIM chief said, “Since 5 years there is peace here, there are no communal riots, religious festivals are peacefully celebrated, it is a growing city and he is speaking like that. What enmity do they have with Telangana, Hyderabad? Do they not like that it is growing?”

Responding to Owaisi’s attack, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy said, “There are places in country where terror activities are on a rise. If an incident takes place in Bengaluru, Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad every 2-3 months. I didn’t say anything wrong.”

G Kishan Reddy, who took charge as Minister of State for Home Affairs, had reportedly said, “Wherever in the country a terrorist incident happens, its roots are in Hyderabad. He also asserted that an action will be initiated against people from Myanmar and Bangladesh who were staying in the Old City illegally.