New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage over sexual assault and murder of a 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, the Delhi government on Sunday ‘strongly recommended’ to the Centre that the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case be rejected.

Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts on death row, filed a mercy petition to the President earlier this month after the Tihar Jail authorities informed them, in October, that they had exhausted all their legal options and the mercy petition was their last possible resort.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain in his noting, mentioned, “This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection.”

The file will now be sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who will forward it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and finally, President Ram Nath Kovind.

Sharma, along with two other convicts is lodged in Tihar, while the fourth convict is lodged in Mandoli Jail.

The 23-year-old medical intern was brutally tortured and gang-raped by a gang of six onboard a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. She was airlifted to Singapore, where she passed away on December 29. Of the six men, while four were convicted and sentenced to death, Ram Singh, the main accused and the brother of one of the convicts, hanged himself in his cell in Tihar in March 2013.

A juvenile accused, meanwhile, was tried and convicted as per the erstwhile juvenile justice laws. He was sent to a reform home, which he left in December 2015 after completing the maximum three-year imprisonment sentence.