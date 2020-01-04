New Delhi: Brahmins always stand behind and promote others, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi said lauding the contributions of the community addressing the second edition of Mega Brahmin Business Summit. For example, he had names like BN Rau, Abhijit Banerjee and Rajesh Shukla.

Sir Benegal Narsing Rau was an Indian civil servant, known for his key role in drafting the Constitution of India. Referring to his role, the Gujarat Speaker said that he, a Brahmin, deserves the credit for our Constitution. “Do you know that constitutions of 60 countries were studied and then our draft Constitution was prepared? Do you know who presented that draft to Dr B R Ambedkar? We all take Dr B R Ambedkar’s name with respect when it comes to the Constitution,” Trivedi said.

“However, in his (Ambedkar’s) own words, the draft was prepared by BN Rau — Benegal Narsing Rau — a Brahmin,” he said at the event, also attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Economist Abhijit Banerjee is India’s latest Nobel laureate. “Do you know a ninth Indian recently received Nobel? Yes, he is Abhijit Banerjee, a Brahmin,” Trivedi said claiming that eight out of nine Indian Nobel winners, including economist Abhijit Banerjee, were Brahmins.

“History tells us that Brahmins always stand behind and promote others. It was Rau who kept Ambedkar ahead of him. We are proud of Ambedkar because he admitted this during his speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949,” Trivedi said.

The Speaker also cited Delhi fireman Rajesh Shukla who saved 11 persons during a fire in Delhi last month as another exemplary member of the community.

Trivedi, himself, is a Brahmin.