Raipur: A woman along with her five daughters allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving train apparently after a domestic dispute in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district. The family belonged to Bemcha village of the district. According to police, the woman may have taken this extreme step following an argument with her husband last night. "She had an argument with her husband last night and she might have taken this step as a result," a police official said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near a railway crossing between Mahasamund and Belsonda, around 55 km from the state capital, they said.

The woman has been identified as Uma Sahu (45), a native of Bemcha village.

After the tiff, the woman along with her daughters – Annapurna (18), Yashoda (16), Bhumika (14), Kumkum (12), and Tulsi (10) – rushed to the railway tracks and took the extreme step, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar Sahu told PTI.

After being alerted in the morning, a police team went to the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem, she said.

“Prima facie, it seems the woman had a fight with her husband following which she took the extreme step along with her daughters,” Sahu said.

No suicide note has been found. An investigation into the case is underway.