‘Mother beats me, let me live with grandparents’: 15-year-old boy approaches Gujarat High Court

A 15-year-old boy has filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court accusing his mother of severe physical and mental torture.

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'Mother beats me, let me live with grandparents': 15-year-old boy approaches Gujarat High Court

A 15-year-old boy has approached the Gujarat High Court, alleging severe physical and mental abuse by his mother. He has sought protection under the Juvenile Justice Act.

He has requested that he be allowed to stay with his grandparents in Morbi, where he feels safe. He has also demanded that an FIR be filed against his mother.

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Hearing two petitions filed by the minor through her grandmother, Justice M.C. Tyagi issued notices to the concerned authorities, including the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the city police.

The court has sought a reply from the authorities by December 28 on what action was taken on the earlier complaints of safety and security made by the child.

After the parents’ divorce, the mother had custody

According to the petitions, the boy’s parents divorced in 2020, after which his mother was granted custody. His mother lives in Sarkhej, Ahmedabad, while his father works in Angola, Africa. The boy’s paternal family lives in Morbi.

The teenager alleges in the petition that his mother abused him, forced him to perform household chores, and subjected him to constant beatings, humiliation, and mental harassment. The boy also detailed the incidents of abuse that occurred over the past three months.

He also alleged that whenever he was alone at home, his mother would switch off the main power supply of the house so that he could not use electricity.

Knife attack allegation

The petitioner told the court that on one occasion, when his mother allegedly tried to attack him with a knife, he had called the police control room.

She then filed a written complaint at the Sarkhej police station, demanding an FIR be filed against her mother. She also contacted the Child Welfare Committee, requesting a safe environment and a place to live with her grandparents in Morbi.

Following the incidents, the child managed to reach his grandparents in Morbi and filed two petitions in the High Court through advocate Rafiq Lokhandwala. The teenager alleged that the Child Welfare Committee and the police took no concrete action beyond recording his statement.

The petitions said the concerned authorities failed to discharge their responsibilities under the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Civil Defence Code.

Two demands made from the High Court

In the first petition, the juvenile has sought a direction from the court to the Child Welfare Committee to take an appropriate decision on his October 13 application and statement dated October 21, keeping in mind his wishes and best interests, and to ensure that he is not removed from the custody of his grandmother.

In the second petition, the minor has urged the High Court to direct the police to register a proper FIR against her mother on the basis of her written complaint dated October 19 and her application dated October 24 under Section 173(4) of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.