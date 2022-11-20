Mother Dairy Increases Full-cream Milk Price by Re 1 Per Litre, Token Milk by Rs 2 Per litre in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Mother Dairy has raised the price of full cream milk from Rs 63 per litre to Rs 64 per litre and the price of token milk from Rs 48 per litre to Rs 50 per litre. “No revision in price of 500ml packs of full cream milk,” Spokesperson, Mother Dairy said.

It is important to note that this is the fourth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

Mother Dairy attributed the hike in prices to increase in its procurement cost of raw milk from dairy farmers. “This year, the entire dairy industry is witnessing a huge gap in the demand and supply of milk,” the spokesperson added.

The availability of raw milk has been impacted due to the increased cost of feed and fodder, and erratic monsoon, putting a stress on prices of raw milk, the company said. Moreover, Mother Dairy said the demand for processed milk has gone up. “The ongoing mismatch in the demand-supply, even after the festive season, has further led to firming of raw milk prices. We are therefore constrained to partially pass on the impact with revision in consumer prices of certain variants,” the spokesperson said.