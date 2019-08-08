New Delhi: In what is being described as a potential “mother of all public asset sales”, the government is planning to generate proceeds worth Rs 3 lakh crore by monetizing assets like public sector transmission lines, telecom towers, gas pipelines, airports, and land parcels.

The NITI Aayog held consultations with various ministries, in this regard and has come up with a list of assets to be put up for sale. The list includes electricity transmission lines of Power Grid, towers of BSNL and MTNL, GAIL India pipelines, airports in a few cities and prime real estate owned by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

The CPSEs included on the list are National Textile Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics and NTPC.

Overall, the Power Grid owns and operates 1.45 lakh circuit km of transmission lines, while GAIL owns over 11,500 km of pipelines across the country.

The total number of BSNL and MTNL towers on govt’s radar is 70,000, out of which the two companies have already rented out 13,051 and 392 mobile towers, respectively, to private telecom operators.

The department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) has already issued EoI to appoint consultants to provide transaction advisory services for monetization process.

The final call to approve the assets will be taken by a ministerial panel, called the “alternative mechanism”, led by the Finance Minister and also comprising the road transport minister and the minister of concerned administrative ministry.

Once the asset is approved, its monetization should be completed within 12 months of the date of approval.