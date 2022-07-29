Vijayawada: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district eloped with a 15-year-old boy. The woman, who is mother of two children, has allegedly had a close relationship with the minor boy, who used to live in the same locality in Krishna district’s Gudivada town, according to a report by India Today. The incident came to light after the minor, who is a student of Class 8th, went missing from his home on July 19.Also Read - Telangana Governor Dons Her Doctor's Uniform, Comes to Rescue of AP IPS Officer Onboard Indigo Flight

The boy's father reportedly filed a missing person complaint, based on which police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched an investigation.

During probe, it was found that the accused woman, identified as Swapna, lived with her family in the same locality as the minor developed a a "close relationship" with the boy and fled with him.

The police later traced the woman and minor boy were traced on July 26 in Balanagar in Hyderabad.