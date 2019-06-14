Chennai: Anita, a 24-year-old woman from Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu committed suicide after being scolded for spending too much time on the Tik Tok video sharing mobile application. She filmed her suicide on the app as she consumed pesticide and left behind a statement asking her husband to take care of their two kids.

Anita was introduced to the Tik Tok app by her friend. The app is owned by Chinese-based Bytedance that claims to have over 50 million active users in India. It allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is popular across the globe.

Notably, the family members of Anita alleged that she was neglecting the family and kids due to her addiction to the video-sharing app. Anitha hailed from Senthurai, Perambalur district and was married to Palanivel. The couple has a four-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. Palanivel who was in the agricultural trade moved to Singapore a few years ago for work.

When her addiction went beyond a point the family informed her husband who later called and tried reasoning with her. But it is said that Anitha refused to let go of the app and her activity on it. In one instance, the couple’s daughter got hurt but Anitha was allegedly busy playing with Tik Tok, without taking care of the child.

The family members informed her husband of the incident, and he yelled at his wife over the phone. He allegedly stated that he would destroy her phone. Upset over her husband’s scolding, Anitha consumed pesticide while recording it entirely on the Tik Tok App. The shocking video has been doing the rounds on social media and instant messaging applications.

Soon after the incident, Anita was rushed to Ariyalur General Hospital. She was later shifted to a private hospital in Trichy, but she passed away without responding to the treatment.

The Tik Tok Application had faced the wrath of the Madras High Court earlier this year when advocate and social activist Muthu Kumar filed a plea in Madras high court to ban Tik Tok for providing access to pornographic content and potential of exposing children and young users to sexual predators.

On April 3, the Madras High Court asked the Centre to ban the application. However, the interim ban was lifted on April 24 subject to certain conditions.

Written by Sidharth M P, WION