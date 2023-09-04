Home

News

Tripura Shocker: Mother Testifies Against Son In Rape, Murder Case

Tripura Shocker: Mother Testifies Against Son In Rape, Murder Case

In a murder case in Tripura, the mother of the accused testifies against her son on the basis of which he is sent to life imprisonment by the court. The rigorous punishment has been handed down by the court for murdering a 55-year-old widow, Krishna Das.

Representative Image

New Delhi: In a murder case in Tripura, the Court has handed down life imprisonment to two accused on the basis of the testimony of the mother of accused. The District Court in Sepahijala, Tripura has given a life imprisonment sentence to Suman Das (24) and Chandran Das (26) for murdering a 55-year-old widow Krishna Das, who worked as a member of the cleaning staff at the Bishalgarh Municipal Council. Namita Das, the mother of accused Suman Das, testified against her son and made sure that he was punished for the sin he had committed along with his friend. While testifying, the lady also sought capital punishment for her son.

Trending Now

Mother Testifies Against Son, Sends Him To Jail

Namita Das, mother of Suman Das stood on the right side and testified against the accused in the Krishna Das Murder Case, even though the accused was her own son. The crime was committed in April, 2020; the police had filed a case and during the investigation, both accused were arrested. On the basis of their confessions, a chargesheet was filed and statements from 25 people including Namita Das were recorded.

You may like to read

According to Goutam Giri, Additional Public Prosecutor at the District Court, the case took a different turn after Suman’s mother ensured that her son and his friend are punished for the crime that they had committed. The court has ordered life imprisonment with an additional three years to be served concurrently.

What Was The Tripura And Murder Case?

In April 2020, Krishna Das, who lived alone in Sepahijala, was allegedly assaulted and killed; according to police, the convicts raped the widow when she was at home and then strangled her to death. It has also been told by the police that after brutally killing the woman, Suman Das and Chandran Das dumped her body in an abandoned well. An FIR was lodged by the daughter in law of the deceased, after the body was recovered.

A case for rape and murder was filed but the charges of rape could not be substantiated during trial because the body of the victim was recovered a week after the crime was committed and had decomposed; a medical test to confirm rape could not be conducted. This is the reason that both accused were only punished for murder and were relieved of the rape charges.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES