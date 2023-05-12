Home

Mother’s Day 2023: Air India Pays Tribute To Mothers With Self-Shot Film Called ‘It’s a Mom Thing’ | WATCH

The film features creators from across the globe, including Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Pakistani-Korean creator Fahila Muzaffar and digital creator Winnie Lee from Toronto

New Delhi: Air India has released a short film to celebrate Mother’s Day with an artistic tribute to mothers around the world. The video features creators from different countries, including Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon. The film is self-shot by different creators from countries around the world and gives a distinctly “original” touch to the production, the airline said in a statement.

“Grammy-nominated Afrofuturist musician Pierce Freelon, Pakistani-Korean creator Fahila Muzaffar and digital creator Winnie Lee from Toronto, the video is a refreshingly original and heartfelt ode to mothers around the world,” it said, adding that the short film is the airline’s tribute to moms around the world.

Speaking on the film, Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing and Communications – Air India told Economic Times, “We believe loved ones give meaning to any journey and moms play an irreplaceable role in everyone’s life. We had reached out to some wonderful people around the world and requested them to capture the unique ways in which their moms send them off on their journeys. The genuine emotion and love shine through, and is our tribute to moms around the world.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE

