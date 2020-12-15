New Delhi: Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President late Pranab Mukherjee, wants to go through his father’s memoirs before they are out and has asked the publishers to stop the book before he gives his written consent for the book to go out. The request from Abhijit comes days after the excerpts of the book were released in which the former President blames Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh for the Congress’s exit from power. Also Read - Pranab Mukherjee's Book Blames Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh For 2014 Poll Debacle

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit Mukherjee, a Congress leader and former MP, said "motivated excerpts" were circulating in "certain media platforms" without his consent.

"I , the son of the author of the Memoir 'The Presidential Memoirs' request you to kindly stop the publication of the memoir as well as motivated excerpts which is already floating in certain media platforms without my written consent," Abhijit Mukherjee posted on Twitter.

On Twitter, he further added that he wants to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before it is published.

“Since my father is no more , I being his son want to go through the contents of the final copy of the book before its publication as I believe , had my father been alive today , he too would have done the same,” he wrote.

“Therefore , I being his son request You to immediately stop it’s publication without my written consent till I go through its contents ! I have already sent you a detailed letter in this regard which will reach You soon!”

In the final volume of “The Presidential Years”, Pranab Mukherjee, who died in August, writes that “some members of the Congress” believed if he had become Prime Minister in 2004 instead of Manmohan Singh, the party would not have lost power.

Titled The Presidential Years, a new book by late former president Pranab Mujkherjee will be globally released in January 2021, publisher Rupa Books announced recently.

The fourth volume of Mukherjee’s memoirs recollects the challenges he faced in his years as the President including the difficult decisions he had to make and the tightrope walk he had to undertake to ensure that both constitutional propriety and his opinion were taken into consideration.

Late Pranab Mukherjee wrote in his memoir that the Congress had lost political focus after his elevation as the President and some party members believed that had he become the prime minister in 2004, the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle could have been averted.

The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84, following COVID-19 complications. His observations come at a time of intense internal turmoil in the Congress.

“Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing. Though I don’t subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs,” Mukherjee is quoted as saying in his book.