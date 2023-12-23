Just 8 Days After Marriage, Motivational Speaker Vivek Bindra Accused Of Beating Wife Deaf; Case Filed

The complaint against Vivek Bindra was filed by his wife's brother, who alleged that Bindra locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and subjected her to severe physical assault, resulting in injuries all over her body.

New Delhi: Social media influencer and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra is now under scrutiny for allegations of domestic violence. Vivek was booked on December 14 for allegedly thrashing his wife a day after their wedding earlier this month, police said. Notably, Vivek Bindra tied the knot with Yanika on December 6, 2023.

The complaint against Vivek Bindra was filed by Yanika’s brother Vaibhav Kwatra, who alleged that his brother-in-law locked his sister in a room, hurled abuses and subjected her to severe physical assault, resulting in injuries all over her body.

The incident happened on December 7, the day after their wedding, when Bindra had gotten into an argument with his mother and when Yanika decided to intervene, Bindra physically assaulting her, Kwatra alleged. She was later brought to Kailash Deepak hospital in Karkardooma, Delhi for treatment, he said. She reportedly had an injury in her ears and having trouble hearing due to ruptured eardrum.

A case was registered against Bindra on 14 December under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC at the Sector 126 police station.“We have several videos and records as well where he can be seen misbehaving with my sister and have submitted those to the police,” Kwatra said.

Bindra, also the CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) is followed by millions on social media. His YouTube channel is one of the most subscribed channels in terms of entrepreneurship and leadership development, boasting a viewership of more than 1.8 billion viewers. He has also published several books on these topics.

Currently, he is at the centre of an alleged scam, in which his involvement was flagged by another high-profile Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari.

Sandeep Maheshwari has recently shared a video on his channel titled “Big Scam Expose” which has testimonies from students who claimed that they were duped by Bada Business Private Limited, a company owned by Vivek Bindra.

