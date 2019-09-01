New Delhi: The amended provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, which enhanced the penalties for driving error will come into effect from Sunday. A total of 63 clauses of the Act, which higher penalties for traffic violation, drunken driving, over speeding and overloading will be brought into effect starting September 1, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had stated.

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000

In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

For overspeeding, the penalty has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 for light motor vehicles and 2,000 for medium passenger vehicles. For driving without using a seat belt, the fine has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

Take a Look at The Enhanced Penalties For Traffic Violators: