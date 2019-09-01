New Delhi: The amended provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, which enhanced the penalties for driving error will come into effect from Sunday. A total of 63 clauses of the Act, which higher penalties for traffic violation, drunken driving, over speeding and overloading will be brought into effect starting September 1, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways had stated.

As per the new guidelines, the penalty for driving without a licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, while for driving without qualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will invite a fine of Rs 2,000

In the case of drunk driving, one can be jailed up to six months with a fine of Rs 10,000. For a repeat offender, the fine will be Rs 15,000 with two years of jail term.

For overspeeding, the penalty has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 for light motor vehicles and 2,000 for medium passenger vehicles. For driving without using a seat belt, the fine has been hiked from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.

Take a Look at The Enhanced Penalties For Traffic Violators:

Section/ OffenceOld PenaltyNew Penalty (Minimum)
General (177)Rs 100Rs 500
Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)Rs. 100Rs 500
Travelling without a ticket (178)Rs 200Rs 500
Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)Rs 500Rs 2000
Unauthorized use of vehicles without a license (180)Rs 1000Rs 5000
Driving without a license (181)Rs 500Rs 5000
Driving without qualification (182)Rs 500Rs 10,000
Oversized vehicles (182B)NewRs 5000
Over speeding (183)Rs 400Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
Dangerous driving penalty (184)Rs. 1,000Up to Rs 5000
Drunken driving (185)Rs 2000Rs 10,000
Speeding/ Racing (189)Rs 500Rs 5,000
Vehicle without a permit (192A)Up to Rs 5000Up to Rs 10,000
Aggregators (violations of licensing conditions) (193)NewRs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
Overloading (194)Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonneRs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
Overloading of Passengers (194A)N.A.Rs 1000 per extra passenger
Seat Belt (194 B)Rs 100Rs 1,000
Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)Rs 100Rs 2,000, Disqualification of license for 3 months
Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)NewRs 10,000
Driving without insurance (196)Rs 1,000Rs 2,000
Offenses by Juveniles (199)NewGuardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
Power of officers to impound documents (206)N.A.Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,
Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)N.A.Twice the penalty under th

 