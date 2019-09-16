New Delhi: The people of Jharkhand are entitled to a three-month relief from paying fines related to violation of traffic rules, announced the State Transport Minister Chandreshwar Prasad Singh.

This decision was taken in the wake of the amendments made in the newly passed Motor Vehicle Act. Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, the Jharkhand Transport Minister said, “Taking cognisance of people’s safety some amendments were made in Motor Vehicle Act by Centre. However, taking note of issues people are facing, we’ve decided to give 3-month relief to people so that they can get their documents in order.”

CP Singh added that the public should also ensure that they follow all the traffic rules and regulations. This three month grace period is provided to the state residents to finish all the document-related work. In fact, the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act is put on hold for this period as a relief measure.