Bengaluru: Coming as a breather for the people of Karnataka, the state government has relaxed the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

People found over-speeding their vehicles will have to pay a fine of Rs 1000 (MCG) and 2000 (4 Wheeler). Those driving without a safety belt will be awarded a fine of Rs 500 while those driving without a helmet will be imposed with a fine of Rs 500.

The penalty for travelling without pass or ticket and for dereliction of duty on the part of the conductor will attract a fine of Rs 500. Further, allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles will draw a fine of Rs 1000 (for two and three-wheeler), Rs 2000 (LMV), and others (Rs 5,000).

The Gazette notification issued by the Karnataka government read, ” In exercise of the powers conferred by section 200 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (Central Act 59 of 1998) read with Section 21 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 and in suppression of the earlier Notification No: TD 250 TDO 2019 dated: 03-09-2019, the Government of Karnataka hereby authorize the following officers to levy the penalties specified in column (4) of the table below in respect of offences specified in column (2) and (3) thereof as follows.”

(Read the entire notification: Press Note -New fine Notification)

Earlier, the Odisha government had decided to relax the implementation of the new traffic rules for three months, expressing deep concern over the rising public resentment over the provision of hefty fines in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019,

Furthermore, the people of Jharkhand are entitled to a three-month relief from paying fines related to violation of traffic rules.