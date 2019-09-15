New Delhi: At a time when hefty fines are being imposed on motorists for violating traffic rules under the New Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Greater Hyderabad is trying an innovative way to spread awareness among motorists.

Instead of imposing fines for traffic rules violations, the traffic police in this area are facilitating the violators to buy the helmet or obtain necessary documents so that they don’t repeat the violations the next time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Divya Charan Rao on Saturday started this innovative initiative.

People found driving without a helmet were assisted by the cops to buy it on the spot, while people who are not having documents such as pollution certificate or insurance were also helped by them to get it done from authorities concerned on the spot.

The innovative initiative by the Rachakonda Police has won the hearts of locals with many appreciating the move.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad and covers the suburbs. Hyderabad and Cyberabad are the two other police commissionerates in the city.

Latest to fall prey to the new traffic rules, a driver and an owner of a Nagaland-registered truck were fined a whopping Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Saturday.

Out of the total Rs 6.53 lakh penalty, the truck owner was fined Rs 6,40,500 for not paying road tax for five years — from July 21, 2014 to September 30, 2019 — under Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation (OMVT) Act.