New Delhi: The Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, 2019, which has claimed many ‘victims’ thus far, on Thursday claimed another one, this time in the national capital.

In what is probably the highest-fine ever for a traffic rule violation, a truck driver was challaned Rs 2,00,500 for overloading, near Mukarba Chowk.

Delhi: A truck driver challaned Rs 2,00,500 for overloading, near Mukarba Chowk. pic.twitter.com/A4xk2uG1jK — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

This comes just days after a truck driver from Rajasthan was challaned Rs 1.4 lakh for the same violation, i.e overloading.

Under the new traffic rules, several more incidents have taken place in which people have had to pay astronomical fines even for relatively light traffic rule violations.

Several states, including those governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have objected to the Act. While in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a reduction in fines for traffic rule violations, in Maharashtra, state Transport Minister Diwakar Raote wrote to the Centre, expressing ‘unhappiness’ over the steep fines.

Among non-BJP ruled states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the new rules ‘too harsh’ and refused to implement them in the state. Delhi has said that it will take a ‘conscious call’ on the matter.

Odisha, meanwhile, has relaxed the rules for three months in the state. Congress-ruled states, too, have objected against the Act.

On Wednesday, defending the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the idea behind the act was to ‘save lives.’ Questioning the states, he said that it was not a ‘revenue-making’ proposal, but a proposal designed to save lives.

However, he also accepted that the states were free to reduce the fines if they so wished.