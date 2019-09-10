New Delhi: In yet another bizarre incident related to the new traffic rules, a truck driver from Rajasthan was charged over Rs 1 lakh for overloading his vehicle.

The truck owner, identified as Bhagwan Ram, on Monday paid Rs 1,41,700 in Delhi’s Rohini court for overloading the truck on September 5.

Delhi: A truck owner from Rajasthan paid challan amount of Rs 1,41,700 at Rohini court on September 9 for overloading the truck on September 5. pic.twitter.com/2P4G9JqDgR — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

The new traffic rules, which fall under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019, came into effect from September 1. Now, an individual will have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 500 for violating traffic laws. The Motor Vehicle Amendment Act was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 31.

However, a series of bizarre fines/incidents have made headlines over the last few days.

On Tuesday, a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat, was found to have posted all documents on his helmet to avoid any penalty while driving.

On Monday, a man in Aligarh was fined for not wearing a helmet while ‘driving a car.’

Last Tuesday in Odisha, a truck driver was fined Rs 86,500 for overloading his vehicle the previous week. A day later, an auto driver was fined Rs 47,500 on Wednesday for violating various traffic rules.

On September 3, a Delhi man was fined Rs 23,000 for flouting several traffic rules.

Amid rising cases of inconvenience to commuters, states like Gujarat and Odisha have made some relaxations to the rules. While in Gujarat fines have been reduced, in Odisha, the implementation of the rules has been relaxed for the next three months.