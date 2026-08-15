Motorists to shell out more money as PUC fees hiked in this state; new rules effective from August 15

The new rates came into effect on August 15. Under the revised rates, the pollution check fee for two-wheelers has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 80. Similarly, the inspection fee for auto-rickshaws has been raised from Rs 75 to Rs 80. For cars running on petrol, LPG, and CNG, the inspection fee will now be Rs 150 instead of Rs 115, while for diesel-powered vehicles, it has been increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/motorists-shell-out-more-money-puc-fees-hiked-in-this-state-new-rules-effective-from-august-15-karnataka-pucc-two-wheelers-auto-rickshaws-petrol-lpg-cng-diesel-bs-4-bs-6-8502530/ Copy

(File image)

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has revised the inspection fees charged by authorised centres for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for vehicles. The new rates came into effect on August 15. Under the revised rates, the pollution check fee for two-wheelers has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 80. Similarly, the inspection fee for auto-rickshaws has been raised from Rs 75 to Rs 80. For cars running on petrol, LPG, and CNG, the inspection fee will now be Rs 150 instead of Rs 115, while for diesel-powered vehicles, it has been increased from Rs 160 to Rs 200.

Getting a vehicle’s PUC done in Karnataka has become costlier

The government issued an order to hike PUC inspection fees on August 13, following a proposal from the Transport Commissioner and the Road Safety Commissioner. This change was made in response to demands from the Karnataka Emission Testing Centre Owners’ Association, which had long been seeking a revision of the existing fees. While a PUC certificate is generally valid for six months, vehicles meeting BS-4 and BS-6 emission standards can have a validity of up to one year under the regulations. The President of the Karnataka Emission Testing Centre Owners’ Association welcomed the decision to hike the fees, stating that the revision had been sought for a long time and should have been implemented earlier.

Why did increasing the PUC inspection fees become necessary?

The government stated that increasing the PUC inspection fees had become necessary due to rising operational costs. These costs include raw materials, fuel prices (petrol and diesel), rent for emission testing centres, maintenance of internet-connected equipment, printer ink, electricity expenses, and staff salaries. The government clarified that the new fees have been implemented under Rule 231-B(13) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Only authorised, computer-operated pollution testing centres will be permitted to charge fees based on the new rates. These fees will be charged solely for testing vehicle emissions and issuing PUC certificates.

What other conditions does the order stipulate?

The order also stipulates certain mandatory conditions for pollution testing centres. Centres must employ trained and qualified staff to conduct pollution tests. Additionally, the gas testing equipment—specifically the gas analyser—must undergo proper recalibration at regular intervals. The date and time of the gas analyser’s most recent recalibration must be displayed prominently at the centre. Furthermore, no handwritten entries or alterations are permitted on the PUC certificate. In accordance with Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, PUC certificates may only be issued to vehicles whose pollution levels fall within the prescribed limits. The order also specifies that the validity period of a PUC certificate may vary depending on the vehicle category and its emission standards.