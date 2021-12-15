New Delhi: As Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait left for home from the protest site at Ghazipur border, he said the farmers’ protest is only suspended and not withdrawn. “I am thankful to everyone who has been with us. I also extend my gratitude to the people who ran langars, villagers who brought essentials for us. Talks underway with the Centre after withdrawal of three farm laws. Our movement is suspended, not withdrawn.”Also Read - Farmers Head Home After Ending Protest, Say Ghazipur Border To Be Fully Vacated by Dec 15 | Key Points

Meanwhile, farmers were seen celebrating as they left their protest site Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border) on Wednesday, after suspending their year-long protest against the three farm laws. Also Read - Farmers Remove Tents From Delhi Borders, Return Home With Victory March. See Photos, Videos

#WATCH | Farmers celebrate as they leave their protest site Kaushambi (Delhi-UP border), after suspending their year-long protest against the 3 farm laws pic.twitter.com/8HhxOUjreD — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Farmers started leaving the site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the protest following repeal of three farm laws and the Centre conceding to its other demands, including a panel for legal guarantee on MSP for crops and withdrawal of police cases registered against them.

The border which was till recently home for thousands of agitators living in tents and having their meals at langars, now has earth movers and cranes working through the day removing concrete barricades and boulders, which were put by police to prevent farmers from moving into the national capital.

Farmer leaders said that the Ghazipur border protest site would be cleared by Wednesday morning as small batches of protestors were still there.

Besides Singhu, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, on November 26 last year had laid siege also on the Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi to protest against the three laws and demand their repeal.

On November 29, the laws were repealed by Parliament and a few days later, the Centre agreed to the pending demands of the farmers, including those on MSP and police cases.

The Tikri border stretch on Rohtak Road was opened for vehicular movement on Sunday evening.

Delhi Police officials said that the work of dismantling concrete barriers and other obstacles, which were put to prevent protesting farmers to move ahead, will be completed by Tuesday. They said this work was started on Saturday evening.

As some farmers were still at Ghazipur, barriers were still placed there. However, with the last batch of farmers leaving the border, police will remove the barriers from there as well.