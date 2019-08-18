New Delhi: As Kashmir limps back to normalcy, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers who continue to be under house arrest are reported to be keeping themselves busy by working out and reading.

A report in Times of India read that Omar Abdullah lodged at Hari Niwas Palace is busy binge-watching Hollywood movies and hitting the gym whereas Mehbooba Mufti at Chashme Shahi is passing her time by reading.

Both Mufti and Abdullah along with other state leaders were put under house arrest hours before Article 370 was scrapped and the state was divided into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On August 6 the Parliament passed a resolution supporting the presidential order of scrapping the provisions of Article 370, and on August 10, the National Conference moved the Supreme Court against it.

The petition sought the top court’s response to “whether the Union Government can unilaterally unravel this unique federal scheme, under cover of President’s Rule, while undermining crucial elements of due process and the rule of law. This case, therefore, goes to the heart of Indian federalism, democratic processes and the role of the Supreme Court as the guardian of the federal structure”.

On the other hand, Mufti was placed under house arrest on the orders of the Executive Magistrate in Srinagar.

In his order, the First Class Executive Magistrate cited apprehensions of law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir.

“Your (Mufti) activities are likely to cause a breach of peacekeeping into consideration your recent activities that may likely lead to serious law and order situation and breach of peace and tranquillity in Kashmir,” the order said.

With IANS inputs