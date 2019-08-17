Indore: In a shocking case of medical negligence, 11 patients lost their eyesight after undergoing surgery for cataract at Indore Eye Hospital.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to ask how permission to the hospital was given back after a similar incident took place nine years ago.

“After the cataract operation at Eye Hospital in Indore, the incident of blurred eye light of 11 patients is very sad, instructions to the collector for investigation,” Kamal Nath tweeted.

Chief Minister announced an assistance sum of Rs 50,000 to each affected patients plus the cost of treatment.

सभी मरीज़ों को अन्य अस्पताल में बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने से लेकर पीड़ित मरीज़ों की हरसंभव मदद करने के निर्देश।

इन सभी मरीज़ों के उपचार का ख़र्च शासन द्वारा वाहन करने के साथ ही ,प्रत्येक प्रभावित मरीज़ को 50-50 हज़ार की सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 17, 2019

The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pravin Jadia said that the treatment of all the 11 patients to restore the eyesight has begun.

“Treatment of 11 patients has begun. We’ll investigate the cause. The administration has ordered to submit a report in 72 hours,” said Jadia.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat assured the best treatment to the patients and cancellation of the license of the hospital.

“Patients to be given the best treatment. I’ve ordered to cancel the license of the hospital. Patients to be provided compensation of Rs 20,000. FIR to be registered against those found guilty of negligence. A 7-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter,” said Silawat.