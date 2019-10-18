Indore: In an unfortunate incident, three students of a private school were on Friday killed after a van carrying them fell in a well at Richhoda village near Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh.

The deceased have been identified as Divya and Hardik of lower kindergarten (KG), and Ayush, a student of Class 1.

Around 18 students were rescued. The van had a total of 22 occupants.

According to an IANS report, the van was being reversed near a brimming well that had no curb.

The driver lost control while reversing the van, as a result, it fell into the well slowly.

“The driver jumped off and escaped before the vehicle fell into the water,” district Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said over phone citing eyewitnesses.

Police are now on a lookout for the driver.

घायल बच्चों का समुचित इलाज हो।

पीड़ित परिवारो के साथ इस दुःख की घड़ी में खड़ी है सरकार , हर संभव मदद के निर्देश।

घटना की जाँच हो , दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाये , उन पर कड़ी कार्यवाही हो।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 18, 2019

Chief Minister Kamal Nath mourned the death of the three kids and tweeted, “The incident of school van falling into the well at Richhoda village in Shajapur was very unfortunate. My condolences are with the parents of the kids who died.”

“The kids should be treated till they recover fully. The government is with the families of the victims. The incident will be investigated thoroughly, the guilty will be punished and dealt with severely,” he added.

(With IANS inputs)