New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Minister Lakhan Singh on Saturday reportedly said that an international firm wanted to invest in building 300 ‘gaushalas’. He added that the target of the firm is to build 60 ‘gaushalas’ or cow shelters per year. This plan known as ‘Project Gaushala’ will be implemented in the state during the next five years, stated a report.

Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “They (international firm) have sought land and we have assured them of it. We had our first meeting with them and very soon they will start working here.”

Setting up ‘gaushalas’ in every village panchayat of Madhya Pradesh was the key promise of the Congress in its election manifesto during the 2018 assembly polls.

Lakhan Singh Yadav,Madhya Pradesh Min: An international firm wants to invest&their target is to build 300 'gaushalas'.They aim to build 60 'gaushalas' a year.They have sought land&we have assured them of it.We had our first meeting with them&very soon they will start working here pic.twitter.com/FZ0zNxuCHG — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

On January 30, an official reportedly said that the state government had planned to establish 1,000 ‘gaushalas’ in Madhya Pradesh in a span of four months in order to accommodate around one lakh stray cows and their progeny. This plan was made to tackle the stray cattle menace and create 40 lakh man-days employment. A man-day is one person’s working time for a day or the equivalent used as a measure of how much work or labour is required or consumed to perform some task.

In fact, the Madhya Pradesh government on January 29 constituted a seven-member committee to develop a model of gaushalas at the gram panchayat level, news agency ANI reported.

In January, while reviewing ‘project gaushala’ at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had issued directives to set up 1,000 cow shelters, said a state government official. “Kamal Nath said ‘Project Gaushala’ would provide relief from stray cattle menace in urban and rural areas. In addition, homeless animals will find shelter. This will also create employment opportunities in rural areas,” the official quoted the chief minister as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)