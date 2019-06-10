New Delhi: A BJP led delegation on Sunday submitted a memorandum to the Governor over ‘deteriorating law & order situation in the state’, hours after a 10-year-old girl’s body was retrieved from a sewer in Bhopal.

According to the police, the minor, a resident of Mandwa Basti in Kamla Nagar Police Station area, left her home on Saturday evening to fetch some grocery. When she did not return till late night, her parents, who work as labourers, reached the police to lodge a report but they refused. The police got active only after receiving a call from the area’s corporater around 11 p.m. The girl’s body was recovered from a drain on Sunday morning. The post-mortem report revealed the child was strangled to death after the rape.

Newly-elected MP Pragya Thakur visited the victim’s family and expressed grief over the tragedy. She also demanded strict action against the accused. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has also assured quick action and all help to the family.

This is the second such incident in Madhya Pradesh in two days. Another minor girl was raped and killed in Ujjain on Friday. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

These incidents come close in tow of a murder that has rocked the town of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where a two-year-old girl was murdered over a debt of Rs 10,000 her family owed to the accused duo.

