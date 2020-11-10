New Delhi: As the initial trends in the Madhya Pradesh by-polls gave an edge to the BJP, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised questions on Electionic Voting Machines (EVM) and said that the EVMs are not tamper-proof, and selective tampering is done. Also Read - MP Bypoll Results 2020: Imarti Devi Leads From Dabra, Calls It Voters' Reply to Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “There are seats that we would have not lost in any circumstance but we did by thousands of votes. We’ll hold a meeting tomorrow and analyse the results.” Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP Workers Celebrate as Party Leads on 21 Seats

As per the recent trends, BJP is leading on 17 seats, Congress 9, and BSP 1 in Madhya Pradesh by-polls. By-elections were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Over 66.28% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 6 PM, 1 Hurt in Violence

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan led-BJP government which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, had resigned from the party on March 11 this year. Scindia’s decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. He later joined BJP.

These resignations paved the way for BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.

(With ANI inputs)