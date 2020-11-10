Amid counting of votes in Assembly by-polls in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi has taken the lead in Dabra Assembly constituency. By-polls in Dabra was conducted along with Bihar assembly election 2020. Also Read - Manipur By-Poll Results 2020: BJP Wins Singhat Constituency, Takes Lead on Other 3 Seats

After the initial trends predicted victory, Imarti Devi said, “It is understandable in the initial trend that BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh, people are responding to the abuses by Kamal Nath.” Also Read - Election Commission to Address Presser at 1:30 PM Amid Bihar Vote Counting | Here's What to Expect

Addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, Kamal Nath had referred to Imarti Devi, as “Yeh kya item hai.” The remark had triggered a political controversy and many had demnaded Nath’s resignation.

The by-elections in 25 of the 28 seats in the 230-member Assembly took place on November 3 and were necessitated due to the resignations of Congress MLAs who later joined the BJP thus bringing down the Kamal Nath government and forming the one led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.