As BJP leads in 21 seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for placing their trust on his loyalists. He also wished all his men who were in poll fray for securing a win. "The MLAs are ready for public work (Jan Seva)," he said. The State assembly's 28 seats went to by-polls on November 3 and counting is currently underway.