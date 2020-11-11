New Delhi: In a big victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the party on Tuesday won 19 out of 28 assembly seats. The opposition Congress, which won 27 of these seats in 2018 assembly elections, could secure only nine constituencies. Notably, voting to 28 seats for by-elections was held on November 3 and counting of ballots took place on Tuesday. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA Set to Form Govt Again After Close Contest Against Mahagathbandhan, Nitish Kumar to Return as CM

A total of 355 candidates were in the fray in the state. This time, apart from BJP and Congress, the BSP also fielded candidates in all the 28 assembly constituencies.

The seats that the BJP has won so far are: Bhander, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Anuppur, Sanchi, Hatpipalya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar and Suwasara, a poll official said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the bypolls which were contested by 355 candidates, including 12 ministers.

The average voting percentage in the 2018 Assembly polls in these 28 constituencies, most of them in the Gwalior-Chambal region, was 72.93 per cent, the official said.

For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, bypolls have been held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House in one go.

The by-elections to 25 of these seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. They contested the bypolls as BJP candidates. In the remaining three Assembly segments, bypolls were held due to demise of the sitting legislators. One more Congress MLA resigned recently.