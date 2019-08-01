Bhopal: Unable to pay the debt of Rs 80-90 Lakh, a businessman in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar plotted to kill himself as well as his family. He hired a contract killer to shoot his wife and daughter dead, who later himself committed suicide, HT reported.

The businessman Brajesh Chourasia and his 16-year-old daughter Mahima were found dead in a car while his wife was found unhurt.

No weapons were recovered from the spot.

Radha told police that her husband had given their daughter and her something to drink. Following which, she said she did not remember anything.

The report said that the man left the two in the car for the shooter to kill them. In the meantime, the shooter came and shot the daughter but could not kill the wife because he saw people approaching. The shooter, then, went back to the man and said that he had done his job. The trader asked for some time to check if the assigned work was completed.

When the trader did not return, the shooter went to see what had happened. To his surprise, he found that the man had committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the shooter has been arrested by the police. It has been found that Rai was paid Rs 90,000 by Chourasia for killing his wife and daughter, police told the leading daily.