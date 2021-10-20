Hisar: Rajya Sabha MP and patron of Agroha Development Trust Dr Subhash Chandra on Wednesday inaugurated the Agroha Dham Annual Fair on the occasion of Sharad Purnima.Also Read - ZEEL Gets Massive Support From Sadhu Samaj Amid Invesco's Takeover Bid; Dr Subhash Chandra Expresses Gratitude

Addressing the gathering, Dr Subhash Chandra highlighted how the Agroha Development Trust was working for the welfare of the people. He stressed, "People should work in the interest of society".

In his address, Dr Chandra further stated that following the policies and thinking of Maharaj Agrasen, the Agroha Dham is working for the welfare of society.

Bajrang Das Garg, working president of Agroha Vika Trust, lauded the works of Dr Chandra and said that following the path shown by Dr Chandra, the trust is continuously working for society.

Developmental works initiated by Agroha Development Trust:

Seven public programs were organized in rural area. The Trust organised Poshan Yojna, Krishi Kranti (Jaivik produce program launched with 1000 farmers. Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojna of PM Modi was launched during the day. Large number of people participated in ‘Youth Sports Activities’. In the whole event, protesting farmers at Haryana border did not do any disturbance in the whole event.

Dr Chandra further added that soon other projects will start along with the International School in the name of Maharaja Agrasen. During the program, a booklet was also released.

The annual fair witnessed grand participation of people from nearby areas and from neighbouring states as well. In view of the fair, tight security has been arranged and volunteers have been deployed in the fair ground.

Earlier in the day, Dr Subhash Chandra participated in a series of programs in villages of Adampur, Sadalpur and Adampur Mandi under the Sansad Adarsh ​​Gram Yojana. The first program of Dr Chandra was held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in village Sadalpur. HAU VC Dr BR Kamboj was also present in the program. During this event, the Krishi Kranti program of Subhash Chandra Foundation also highlighted.

Apart from the event, Dr Chandra also inaugurated several other projects. While inaugurating Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Sadalpur village, Dr Chandra urged the farmers to adopt organic farming to get good income and good health.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Chandra said only upliftment of women, agriculture and youth can bring about rural Swaraj in the area. He said that if the income of the farmer is high, then he will be able to improve the future of his children. “You will become the master of your own only when there is Swaraj,” he said.

In his address, Dr Chandra said he has got the work done not for votes, but for real development. HAU VC Dr BR Kamboj, who was present in the program, also praised the work being done by Dr Chandra. He also called upon the farmers to improve the agriculture sector and adopt new technology.

Soon after the events, Dr Subhash Chandra laid the foundation of Dharamshala in Sadalpur village. During the program, he called for strengthening of the society and urged the women members to participate in the nutrition campaign program in Dharamsala of Adampur’s Vyapar Mandal.