New Delhi: In a bizarre story reported from Madhya Pradesh, father of a 17-year-old rape survivor has reportedly been declared an outcast by his village since he failed to organise a community feast to ‘purify her’.

The incident took place in the Rajgarh district and the man was ordered by the village panchayat to throw a party with ‘non-veg food items’ in order to ‘cleanse his daughter’ after she was raped.

MP: Father of a 17-yr-old rape survivor alleges that village Panchayat in Rajgarh Dist declared them an outcast after he failed to follow its diktat to organise a community feast that would ‘purify’ her, says, “Until feast is organised we won’t be included in the cast & village.” pic.twitter.com/bTrcj0pt3a — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

Speaking to news agency ANI, an MP police personnel said, “The incident occurred in January. The father of the girl complained that the Panchayat had declared them outcast until they organise a feast with non-veg food. Police have questioned the villagers, nothing of the sort has come to fore, probe underway.”

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Welfare Minister Imarti Devi vouched for, “Nose, ears and limbs of the alleged rapist of an eight-year-old girl should be chopped off publicly,” recently while speaking of a rape case in the state.

After meeting the survivor’s family in Kamala Nagar, the minister said, “Whoever has committed the crime, should be given strict punishment. The convict should be punished publicly to prevent others from even thinking of committing such a crime.”

The minister said she would put forward a proposal to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to set up police booths outside big colonies.

With IANS inputs