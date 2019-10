New Delhi: Four people were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police in connection with the death of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker Yuvraj Singh, stated Superintendent of Police from Mandsaur district Hitesh Choudhary.

According to news agency ANI, the three men had shot Singh to death on October 9. Meanwhile, search operations are underway to nab the other four accused in the murder case.