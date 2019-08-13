Bhopal: Four police personnel were suspended over the charge of assault of five tribal men in custody in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. They are also charged with forcing the young men to drink urine when they asked for water and a departmental inquiry has been initiated the personnel including Nanpur police station in-charge.

Alirajpur SP Vipul Shrivastava told a daily that prima facie, the allegations appear to be true. The five tribal men had injury marks on their bodies. They were admitted to the Alirajpur district hospital after they accused the police station staff of torturing and assaulting them.

They were arrested when they allegedly assaulted a police officer. They were booked under Section 353 of IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). A local court has released them on bail.

Police claimed the five men had a dispute with another youth who allegedly harassed the sister of one of them. They were chasing the youth when he approached a police vehicle and sought help. When questioned, the five allegedly beat up the police officials. The youth did not file any complaint against the five but is a witness in the case for assaulting police on duty.

Shrivastava said the inquiry against the police officials will be conducted and action taken against them.